Geely International Corporation aims to further strategic cooperation with Borisov BelGee plant

Geely International Corporation is focused on further strategic cooperation with the Borisov BelGee plant. This means an increase in production volumes and new models, including promising electric cars. This was announced today in the Minsk Regional Executive Committee, which was visited by the leadership of the Chinese city of Ningbo. They also touched upon the topic of staff training.

The Chinese city of Ningbo and Borisov signed an agreement on the establishment of friendly relatio

ns.

