Joe Biden drops out of presidential race and suggests Democrats nominating Kamala Harris as their candidate

Top world news - Biden drops out of the presidential race, making perhaps the wisest decision of his career, of course, not without the help of others. Under the pressure from top Democrats and bigwigs, the incumbent president declined to continue running. He promised to detail his decision in an address to the nation later in the week. Biden also named his successor in the campaign.

However, it's too early to rejoice - the Democratic Party still has to vote on Harris' candidacy. Sources say the politician is already calling fellow congressional members to drum up support. And her foundation has raised more than $46 million dollars. Meanwhile, while supporters of Biden's decision are posting praise and thanks to him, Republicans are demanding that he left the office immediately. House Speaker Mike Johnson said that if Sleepy Joe is incapable of running for president, he is functionally unfit to be president of the United States. However, the White House assures that Biden does not intend to resign. However, we remember that recently they also assured everyone that he would not leave the election campaign either.