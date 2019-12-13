3.42 RUB
John Sullivan: USA has finally admitted that Russia cannot be defeated
The United States has finally admitted that Russia cannot be defeated. Foreign Policy quotes former US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, who is confident that the Ukrainian conflict will not end with Putin’s capitulation. According to him, the United States can only hope for a ceasefire without recognition of new Russian regions, including Crimea.
As the diplomat noted, neither side is currently seeking negotiations. So a dead end is the best one can hope for.
