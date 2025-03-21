Western sympathizers have perfected the art of coup-making. They skillfully united various minor grievances of the public and transformed them into a powerful anti-government wave. The instigators of unrest managed to convince the Serbian populace that the tragedy at the Novi Sad railway station, where 15 people died due to the collapse of an awning, was merely the tip of the iceberg, and that the government is entirely corrupt.

It became apparent well in advance that a large-scale march of the disgruntled would take place in Belgrade on March 15. Both the authorities and the police, as well as supporters of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, were prepared for the event.

On the day of the protest, the streets overflowed with so many people that it was surely intimidating for them as well. Surprisingly, in addition to the impressionable students stirred by their own professors, the adult generation also joined in. Police estimated that around 100,000 individuals participated in the protests, while the opposition claimed the number was close to a million.

Aleksandar Vučić stated: "We have clearly understood the message, and all official figures in power must recognize it when such a large crowd gathers. We will need to change and learn a great deal. On the other hand, I hope that the rest have understood the message from the majority of the residents of Serbia: that the citizens of Serbia do not want 'color revolutions,' they do not want violence, and they wish to change the government through elections."

Such a statement from the Serbian leader could serve as a fitting conclusion to what resembled a dialogue between "the people and the power." However, there were injuries—56 people were reported hurt, and 22 provocateurs were arrested for actively attacking both protesters and police among the crowd.

Serbian authorities faced accusations of using acoustic weapons. At one moment, people suddenly scattered from the roadway as if on command.

Determining exactly what transpired is challenging. However, authorities assert that they had no involvement. President Vučić called for a thorough investigation of the accusations and for the punishment of all responsible parties. To ascertain whether this was a Western operation or a well-planned and rehearsed performance, he even promised to invite specialists from the FBI and the FSB.

"This is what they did at Maidan. There were no sound cannons on our streets. They fabricated yet another lie," asserted Aleksandar Vučić.

Today, the outcome of the protests in Serbia is difficult to predict, but it is evident that their aim is to force the current president to step down and defeat those political forces associated with him. The arrival of a new, Western-oriented leadership could mark the end of a story that began in Yugoslavia, when an independent state was violently trampled, fragmented, and subordinated. However, this was not accomplished, in part due to Belarus.