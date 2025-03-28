Earthquake in Myanmar with Richter magnitude of 7.7 was strongest in last 100 years

Myanmar had barely recovered from one earthquake when another one hit it. The first, with a Richter magnitude of 7.7, was the strongest in the last 100 years of the country's existence, the second, although less powerful - magnitude 5 and 2, worsened the situation, leading to new destruction and human losses.

According to the latest data, more than 1,600 people have died in Myanmar, over 3,400 have been injured, and another 140 are missing. Serious damage has been caused to more than 10 cities and regions of the country. Houses, schools, government buildings, hospitals, airports, temples and monasteries have been damaged; there are interruptions in communication and the Internet. A state of emergency has been declared.

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General:

"The earthquake that struck parts of Southeast Asia is truly horrific! We express our condolences to the governments and people of the region. United Nations agencies are mobilizing to help those in need."

Assistance to victims of the natural disaster

The earthquakes have caused significant damage to Myanmar's infrastructure, including power lines and substations. Because of this, electricity is supplied only for four hours a day. The authorities have declared their readiness to accept any foreign aid.

The number of victims in neighboring Thailand is growing

The number of victims of the earthquakes in neighboring Thailand is also growing. In Bangkok, their number has risen to 14 people, about 120 are considered missing. Presumably, most of them are under the rubble of a 30-story building in the central part of the capital.

"I pray that my daughter is safe, that she survived and is not lying there under the rubble."

"The building is completely destroyed. I have no words. I pray that my husband is not under the rubble. I told our children that I was going here to bring daddy home. But I did not tell them what really happened."

The tremors were also felt in neighboring countries