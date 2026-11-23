At a briefing in Brussels Paula Pinho, European Commission Chief Spokesperson stated that the European delegation had received an invitation to come to Moscow, but was not prepared for bilateral consultations with Russia and wished to negotiate on Ukraine only in a multilateral format, TASS reports.

On November 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow had invited the Europeans through diplomatic channels to come to Russia and outline their positions on ensuring security in the region. According to the head of state, the Russian side would then decide in what format to continue the dialogue.

"We are aware of this invitation, but we continue to focus on multilateral meetings and are only prepared to participate in this format," Pinho said.

According to her, a discussion on the European security architecture can only begin after a "ceasefire in Ukraine" and with the participation of NATO and EU countries.

As Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated on November 23, commenting on reports that Europeans were allegedly ready to come to Moscow for talks on Ukraine if they were guaranteed full participation in the peace process, Moscow is initiating communication with Europeans to determine their willingness to contribute to peace efforts.