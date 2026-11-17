In this year's Autumn Economic Forecast, the European Commission assumes that the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia will continue until the end of 2028, TASS reports.

"The economic consequences of the war in Ukraine remain highly uncertain and depend on its development. The central scenario assumes that geopolitical tensions in the region and sanctions against Russia will persist throughout the forecast horizon [until the end of 2028]," the document states.

The "central scenario" in the European Commission's forecasts is the scenario on which the Commission bases its entire economic analysis of developments in the European Union and globally over the next two years. This, in turn, forms the basis for its decision-making. This statement is not part of the forecast, but rather part of the set of conditions on which it is based.