According to the British weekly magazine The Economist, presidential elections in Ukraine could take place in July. This information is based on a source within the Ukrainian government, as reported by TASS.

The magazine's source claims that President Vladimir Zelensky aims to catch his competitors off guard with the unexpected announcement of elections, hoping they won't be able to mount an effective campaign in the short time available. Last week, Zelensky allegedly instructed his office to begin preparations for the elections following a complete ceasefire, which U.S. leadership believes could be achieved by the end of April.

The publication notes that the timing of the presidential elections will be influenced by the results of the vote in the Verkhovna Rada regarding the extension of martial law, which is expected to occur no later than May 8. The cancellation of martial law is seen as a necessary first step toward a general election. Sources indicate that Zelensky is focused on holding elections in the summer. Current Ukrainian laws provide for a 60-day election campaign, making July the earliest possible timeframe for Elections, The Economist reported.