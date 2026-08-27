European education is fraying at the seams, a crisis that has been brewing for years. While teachers in Paris and Berlin are on strike, taxpayer money is being spent on defense. The result is a teacher shortage, a migrant crisis in classrooms, and the collapse of free education.

Katerina Volkova, economist and blogger (Russia):

"All the problems with the European education system didn't start today. They have a long history, and they are primarily due to dependence on external interests—the United States in particular. It is precisely these commitments to Brussels and Washington that force individual countries to cut social spending while simultaneously increasing military expenditures. That's where the funding goes. Added to this is the influx of migrants, driven by a long-term policy of lowering the standard of living of their own populations. People didn't have children because they lacked the money and opportunities, and migrants came because European capital needed labor in one way or another. In fact, this has resulted in what we see today in many European countries—protests, declining educational standards, and problems with free education."