A study conducted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has revealed a catastrophic decline in the standard of school education across most developed nations, with the drop being particularly pronounced in Europe.

In Germany, students have posted their worst results on record; in just the last three years, their scores have plummeted by 10–15 points on a 500-point scale. A primary factor driving this decline is the presence of migrant children in classrooms, who significantly lag behind in educational attainment.

A sharp drop in educational quality has also been observed in Latvia, Switzerland, Austria, and other EU countries. The situation is particularly concerning regarding proficiency in mathematics, physics, and writing.