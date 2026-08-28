Eight Hours in Moscow — Not Witkoff, Not Kushner, but the Head of the CIA

CIA Director John Ratcliffe secretly flew to Moscow — and the media space ignited at once. A prisoner exchange? A warning “don’t touch NATO”? A secret bargain over what remains of Ukraine?

There are many versions. But which of them is the right one? And why does the director of the Central Intelligence Agency go to Moscow, and not a special envoy with a folder labeled “settlement”? Sit down comfortably — the development of events described in the podcast What’s the Catch? by television host and media expert Alexander Khorovets, political analyst Solomon Bernstein, and international correspondent of the “Pervy Informatsionny” channel Yana Mendeleva is one you clearly did not expect.

Let us start with this: if Trump were again sounding out the ground on Ukraine in the usual mode, Witkoff or Kushner would have flown in. That is their job: they read it out, received an answer, passed along greetings. When the head of the CIA flies, there is no communiqué on the table. On the table there is intelligence. And that means the conversation was not about slogans, but about what cannot be spoken aloud.

Why this is not “another round of peace”

The person is more important than the route.

Ratcliffe spent about eight hours in Moscow. He flew on a military aircraft via Riga. He did not meet with Putin, as the Kremlin states. Contacts went along the intelligence-service line: Sergei Naryshkin later confirmed a working meeting.

Trump called the trip “almost routine.” But there is precisely no routine here. The last comparable visit by a CIA director to Moscow was in 2021, still before the special military operation.

Hence the first cutting-off of versions. This is not public diplomacy and not a show for the midterm elections in pure form. A person of this level is sent when it is necessary to say: “We know.” Or to ask: “What are you going to do?” Or to warn about someone else’s sabotage.

Yana Mendeleva: It cannot be excluded that Ukraine may be preparing some sabotage about which Ratcliffe could also have warned. Similar cases have already occurred. There is information that when the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall took place, the United States warned that Ukraine was preparing a sabotage.

In any case this is not the role of a postman.

Three addressees of the conversation: Iran, Ukraine, the Baltics. Plus Britain

The pool of participants is clearer than the agenda of the agencies.

In Western leaks one line has already been spun up: Ratcliffe came to forbid Russia from touching NATO countries, first of all the Baltics, and to demand a reduction of support for Iran. That is a convenient picture for Brussels. It may be part of the conversation, but it is not obliged to be the whole truth.

It is more logical to look at the four characters around whom it makes sense at all to hold such a meeting.

Iran. Washington’s sore subject: oil, the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions, intelligence.

Ukraine. The classic suitcase without a handle: heavy to carry, a pity to throw away.

The Baltics. The loudest NATO nerve and the thinnest section of the map.

Britain. Not a guest at the table, but the elephant in the room after London’s missile escalation.

The model now being discussed not in communiqués but in the corridors looks like this. On the ground Russia cannot be “stopped.” The formula of the front is nasty and precise: Russia “cowardly advances,” the Armed Forces of Ukraine “fearlessly retreat.” Then the possible conversation is not about eternal peace, but about a limit. Not today and not the day after tomorrow, but you will reach the Carpathians. Don’t. Stop. And we will give you for that — use and possess what you already hold.

On Britain the version is even simpler. London is climbing deeper into the conflict and pretending it remains a spectator. Washington in this scheme may play the role of the adult: don’t, they don’t understand, the prime minister is still “little,” he stroked a cat, he needs something said to him. The meaning is not sympathy for Downing Street. The meaning is that Moscow should not answer British ardor in such a way that the NATO frame itself catches fire.

On Iran the bargain is still harsher. Stop transferring satellite data and aerial photography. And what do you want in return on Ukraine? Here is where not a “peace plan” but an exchange of interests begins.

The Baltics are silent. The one who always has to jump out first is speaking

If the NATO topic was central, the chorus should have been louder.

After Ratcliffe’s visit to Moscow everyone as if stepped on their tongues. From the Baltic capitals the first to flash was Gitanas Nausėda: we knew, we are informed, we do not discuss the content, a briefing is promised next week.

But it has long been known to everyone that this is the signature style of the Lithuanian president. When the U.S.–Iran mess began, Nausėda promised to stand shoulder to shoulder and send his ships to the shores of Iran. Another question is that Vilnius has no ocean fleet. But there is a moral gesture.

The same scheme as with Kaja Kallas in her time as prime minister of Estonia, when she declared that she was ready to transfer to Ukraine all her fighters. True, she then specified that her country has no aircraft… But a “moral step” for the trenches was found.

What does this mean for NATO in practice? Not that Article 5 will be activated tomorrow (according to which an attack on one member of the alliance is considered an attack on all members of the organization). But that a representative of Washington himself went to Moscow to warn about the Baltics. That means that in the U.S. intelligence picture this risk is no longer considered a newspaper scare story. That means the European flank is again being tested for strength not by exercises, but by a closed conversation of the special services.

Not only “to scold” and “to threaten.” They could have warned about a sabotage in preparation

The second logical version for some reason appeals to the media less.

Either Russia has a contour of escalation, and the head of the CIA was sent to say: we know, if you do it — this will happen. Or someone else’s provocation was on the table. The United States has already warned Moscow about sabotages in preparation — such a background has surfaced before. For the director of the CIA this is a natural agenda: not morality, but the prevention of a breakdown that would drag Washington to where Trump does not want to be dragged right now.

Therefore the version “he came to carve up Ukraine” should not be discarded early, but accepting it as fact is also stupid. Something else is more realistic. Ukraine is not divided with a ruler on the map in an eight-hour meeting. They are trying to turn it into a managed remainder: freeze it, narrow it, change the negotiator.

Fedorov as a hint

A different surname is already being fitted onto the future Ukraine.

Former defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov suddenly said aloud what is not customary to pronounce on Bankova: Ukraine is slowly losing, a few months remain for key decisions.

The Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom, former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, does not fully suit the Americans, judging by corridor conversations. But Fedorov is more and more often drawn as a figure with whom the White House is easier to deal.

There is logic in this, of course: the next president of the “remains of Ukraine” will be sought not among the irreconcilable. They will look for someone capable of making a deal. A person of the system of checks and balances who will suit Washington, and London, and Moscow. There will be no deals with Zelensky at the finish. That is the only point on which almost all versions converge.

Solomon Bernstein: And there will be no dealings with Zelensky — 100 percent. In this story only one intrigue remains — how will he leave? He has three options: leave with what he has looted into the sunset, leave without what he has looted into the sunset, or become the victim of an attack by unknowns while attempting to flee and be found somewhere in a ditch with a bag over his head.

The intrigue is only in the third point. The first two are already built into the very construction of the “suitcase without a handle.”

Why this is for Trump and what it is for Putin

Not ideology. The calendar.

Trump’s team is closing gestalts before the midterm elections in November. The head of the CIA in this scheme is a joker. A strange person: it is precisely Ratcliffe who is considered one of the hawks who in the spring of 2025 lobbied for the resumption of intelligence exchange with Kyiv. And the same person flies to Moscow when the main actors need at least a pause.

The reasons are different, the interest is one.

Trump needs to put at least something on the table for the voter. Best of all — movement on oil and a sense that the large war is no longer being inflated.

Putin, before the autumn elections to the Duma, also does not need extra nervousness in the rear. United Russia is more comfortable going to the vote when the main topic in Russians’ kitchens is not gasoline.

Iran, meanwhile, does not accept a freeze as a finale. It needs a decision. But Tehran is also not a clinical kamikaze: if Washington simultaneously agrees with Moscow and Beijing, sovereignty under pressure will remain, but the air will run out.

Oil here is not the background, but the timer. Even if the flow is opened today, the price will not rebound at once: the market needs two or three weeks, the logistics system about a month. Talks through Oman have already slightly lowered quotations, but the Iranian contour is still above the pre-war level. Hence the haste. Not “peace in the whole world,” but dampen the fire so that public opinion rolls back toward loyalty.

Solomon Bernstein: India in this story is a so-so partner for Iran. It is ready both “for ours” and “for yours.” India says: “Guys, we are sort of neutral, but… who will pay more?”

The United States can come to India with money and technologies for railways, China will build them, Russia will pull energy under that. Who falls through in this scheme? Tehran. Therefore militant rhetoric and backstage concessions can exist simultaneously.

The result will not suit everyone

And there will be no winners here in the classical sense.

The outcome that is taking shape from Ratcliffe’s visit is ugly for everyone at once.

Iran did not “lie down,” as Trump promised. The United States did not receive a capitulation. Russia did not receive a recognized final map. Ukraine did not receive a miracle. NATO did not receive an iron guarantee that the Baltic countries are forever out of the game.

But the authorities of the Russian Federation and the United States can receive a pause: less fire, lower prices at the pumps, less hysteria before the elections.

Therefore the secret arrival of the CIA director is not proof that Ukraine has already been sliced up. It is proof that a large deal, if it is being prepared at all, is going not through television and not through the “coalition of the willing.” It is going through people who have a folder with what cannot be published.

For NATO this is a cold signal — the alliance is again an object of conversation, not a subject at the negotiating table. For Moscow this means that Washington is ready to talk directly, bypassing Kyiv. For Kyiv — that it is more and more often spoken of in the third person.