Open market and liberal economy, but only for themselves. The heads of G7 finance ministries decided to limit the ceiling price of oil supplies from Russia. But even that wasn't enough for the G7: they decided to engage in full-fledged economic terrorism. The politicians of G7 want to prohibit the insurance and financing of maritime transportation of Russian oil products all over the world if they are not bought at the marginal price or cheaper. For its part, Moscow has said it will not supply fossil fuels to states that would support the price cap. In case Russia decides to cut oil production, the world quotations will once again soar to record levels, and the West will find itself in a trap of its own.