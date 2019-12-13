The Economist: US preparing for a new nuclear arms race

The United States is preparing for a new nuclear arms race, which could start as early as 2026. This is reported by the magazine "The Economist".

In a year or so expires the START-3 treaty, which limits the number of nuclear charges in the arsenals of Russia and America. The publication links the pace of the future nuclear race to the results of the elections in the United States. If Kamala Harris wins, the authors believe, the race will be less intense than if Trump is elected. The Democrats, unlike the Republicans, are in favor of strict control over nuclear arsenals.