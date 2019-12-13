3.43 RUB
Poland's former defense minister urges to mine Russian border area
Former Defense Minister Blaszczak made a call to mine the Russian border, allegedly to prevent an enemy invasion. The idea looks all the more crazy because Poland has joined the international convention banning anti-personnel mines. The country liquidated its stockpile of one million units 10 years ago.
But there is no madness that militarism cannot make a reality. The authorities of Latvia and Lithuania have also announced the possibility of mines on their borders. These countries, and Estonia with them, are ready to join the Polish program "Eastern Shield". This was announced today in Warsaw by Prime Minister Tusk.
The notorious "Eastern Shield" suggests the creation of a comprehensive system on the Belarusian and Russian border, which will combine military and administrative tools, allegedly, in order to protect against foreign invasion. Under the influence of militaristic psychosis, the above-mentioned countries seem to be ready to allow the use of anti-personnel mines prohibited by their own laws.
