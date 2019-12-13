EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ex-advisor of Pentagon tells what awaits Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kharkov

The Russian army can already in August inflict a crushing blow to the Armed forces of Ukraine near Kharkov. This was stated in his YouTube channel by ex-advisor to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, RIA Novosti reports

He noted that he would not be surprised if Russian troops surround Kharkov in August. "As soon as this happens, they will fortify over the city and wait for the attack of the last reserves of the Ukrainian army, which will be destroyed by the Russians just like on the southern direction of the front," McGregor shared.

The former advisor to the Pentagon chief added that the armed conflict in Ukraine will end when the last military forces of the North Atlantic Alliance leave the country and cease to be a destabilizing factor at Russia's borders. In this case, Ukraine will have to become a neutral state that does not join any military blocs and pursue a friendly policy with Moscow.

