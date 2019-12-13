PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ex-advisor to Trump and investigative journalist on what's going on inside American society right now

Minsk and Washington in discussion. Guests from across the ocean arrived at the Belteleradiocompany.

Ex-advisor to Trump and investigative journalist frankly talked about what's going on inside the American society and in detail about the foreign policy of the world policeman.

"I judge a leader by his country. And my impression of Belarus is excellent. Everything I know about Lukashenko from the Western media is misinformation. All I realized after my visit to this country is that he is an excellent leader," said lawyer, journalist (USA - Italy) Simona Mangiante.

George Papadopoulos, adviser to Donald Trump in the 2016 election campaign (USA):

If you look at the American media, they call Putin, Lukashenko, the Iranian leadership, the Chinese leadership - anyone who goes against the American global agenda - dictators. Anyone who goes against their views is an authoritarian leader. But the American people are already starting to see things through the media. Take the events of January 6 (2021 - Ed.). People see that they are trying to trample on a man who wants to fight back against Biden's corruption, his associates and corporations.”

