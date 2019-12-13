3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Ex-advisor to Trump and investigative journalist on what's going on inside American society right now
Minsk and Washington in discussion. Guests from across the ocean arrived at the Belteleradiocompany.
Ex-advisor to Trump and investigative journalist frankly talked about what's going on inside the American society and in detail about the foreign policy of the world policeman.
"I judge a leader by his country. And my impression of Belarus is excellent. Everything I know about Lukashenko from the Western media is misinformation. All I realized after my visit to this country is that he is an excellent leader," said lawyer, journalist (USA - Italy) Simona Mangiante.
George Papadopoulos, adviser to Donald Trump in the 2016 election campaign (USA):
If you look at the American media, they call Putin, Lukashenko, the Iranian leadership, the Chinese leadership - anyone who goes against the American global agenda - dictators. Anyone who goes against their views is an authoritarian leader. But the American people are already starting to see things through the media. Take the events of January 6 (2021 - Ed.). People see that they are trying to trample on a man who wants to fight back against Biden's corruption, his associates and corporations.”
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
