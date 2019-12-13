3.42 RUB
Experts say about possible retaliatory strike by Israel on nuclear facilities in Iran
There is a potential risk of nuclear conflict after the Iranian attack on Israel, but the United States intends to prevent further aggravation of the situation. This was stated by the Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the International Discussion Club "Valdai" Andrei Bystritsky, reports BELTA with reference to TASS.
Bystritsky believes that there is a risk of a nuclear conflict, but does not think it should be overestimated. There is a possibility that such a situation can be prevented. In his opinion, escalation can be avoided after the overnight strike, but it will be important to find out how serious the consequences of an Iranian strike on Israel will be.
The expert also noted that a retaliatory strike by Israel and its allies against nuclear facilities in Iran is possible. In his opinion, Washington is trying to limit Israel's desire to launch such a strike. According to Bystritsky, the US is making efforts to prevent a possible escalation of the conflict. The group of countries is expected to discuss the situation and put pressure on all sides, including Israel, to avoid further escalation of tensions.
