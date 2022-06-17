UN experts: food shortage in XXI century has reached its largest scale ever

The consequences of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West and global market turmoil, to varying degrees, affecting nations around the world. Miscalculations by Western countries have led to a decline in fertilizer production, and this threatens famine in poor countries. According to the UN, 750 thousand people on the planet are already dying of starvation, tens of millions of people are on the verge of starvation. Most hungry people live in Africa, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Syria. Not so long ago Ukraine was included in this list.