3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Extreme weather in USA: America not ready for extreme conditions
In seven states, 34 people have already died due to harsh winter conditions. Record snowfalls have left residential infrastructure in critical condition. 13 million Americans lack access to clean water. Almost 5 million Texas residents were left without electricity and heat at all. People don't have working appliances to cook, local residents in a panic buy ready-made products in stores. The heat supply pipes also can't stand the low temperatures: houses are instantly flooded with ice water. Roofs are crumbling because of the heavy snow, the South Texas power unit is out of order, and fuel supplies to other power plants are intermittent.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All