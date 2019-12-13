Extreme weather in USA: America not ready for extreme conditions

In seven states, 34 people have already died due to harsh winter conditions. Record snowfalls have left residential infrastructure in critical condition. 13 million Americans lack access to clean water. Almost 5 million Texas residents were left without electricity and heat at all. People don't have working appliances to cook, local residents in a panic buy ready-made products in stores. The heat supply pipes also can't stand the low temperatures: houses are instantly flooded with ice water. Roofs are crumbling because of the heavy snow, the South Texas power unit is out of order, and fuel supplies to other power plants are intermittent.