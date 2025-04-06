Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomySocietyPresidentIncidentsIn the worldRegionsCultureHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Electricity costs sharply rise in Baltic States

Image

At the end of March, electricity prices in Lithuania and Latvia increased by 70% to more than 104 euros per megawatt-hour. In Estonia, electricity prices increased by 74% to 106 euros per megawatt-hour.

Experts say that the price shock was caused by less windy weather: wind energy production decreased by 47% and solar energy by 24%.

Problems with energy supply have worsened in the Baltic States after they left the BRELL system.

A Danish company plans to build a huge wind farm in 2028. However, local residents are strongly against it - they fear that the wind farm will harm the environment.