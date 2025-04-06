Electricity costs sharply rise in Baltic States

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/956dc07a-5ab2-49e7-914b-1851c8da9a27/conversions/7232c1c7-8e6e-409b-9a20-7874f7ee47dc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/956dc07a-5ab2-49e7-914b-1851c8da9a27/conversions/7232c1c7-8e6e-409b-9a20-7874f7ee47dc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/956dc07a-5ab2-49e7-914b-1851c8da9a27/conversions/7232c1c7-8e6e-409b-9a20-7874f7ee47dc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/956dc07a-5ab2-49e7-914b-1851c8da9a27/conversions/7232c1c7-8e6e-409b-9a20-7874f7ee47dc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

At the end of March, electricity prices in Lithuania and Latvia increased by 70% to more than 104 euros per megawatt-hour. In Estonia, electricity prices increased by 74% to 106 euros per megawatt-hour.

Experts say that the price shock was caused by less windy weather: wind energy production decreased by 47% and solar energy by 24%.

Problems with energy supply have worsened in the Baltic States after they left the BRELL system.