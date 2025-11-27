Watch onlineTV Programm
Electricity Prices in Lithuania to Increase from January

Electricity prices in Lithuania will increase starting in the next year. The new maximum prices for public supplies will increase by 8.5%. It is noted that the price increase was "significantly influenced by the infrastructure cost component."

As a reminder, Lithuania, like other Baltic countries, switched to European energy equipment after leaving the Belarusian-Russian BRELL system. Since then, problems with rising prices have begun, and the number of blackouts in the country has been increasing.

