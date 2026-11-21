Europe has choked on the flames of its own militarism. Youth organisations called for protests in more than 25 countries. Several states have been gripped by strikes under the slogan: “Fight for our future, not for your wars!” The reaction of “yours” was not long in coming. In Vienna it appeared in all its brutal ugliness. Austrian security forces staged a veritable massacre. A hail of batons rained down on peaceful students and schoolchildren. Children were doused with pepper spray and the anti-war protest was literally rolled into the asphalt.

In Germany, residents of 70 cities are speaking out against the militarisation of schools and demanding that army recruiters be removed from educational institutions, while every fifth young German is packing their bags to leave the country.

Protests are also under way in Italy. Transport has stopped; hospitals are on strike. Rome is cutting medicine and education, diverting budgets into weapons arsenals and military tranches.

In Paris the day before, security forces dispersed pensioners who had come out against the predatory reduction of benefits. What conclusion can be drawn from all this? European elites have made their choice: instead of the well-being of their own citizens — batons and rigid censorship.