Elon Musk: EC should be disbanded in favor of elected body
Text by:Editorial office news.by
American billionaire Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, called for the dissolution of the European Commission (EC) and its replacement with an elected body. He made the statement on his X social media, BelTA reports.
"The EU Commission should be disbanded in favor of an elected body and the EU President should be directly elected. The current system is rule by bureaucracy, not democracy," the businessman asserted.
Musk has previously criticized the EU for excessive bureaucracy and proposed returning sovereignty to individual countries. He also called the community a "Fourth Reich." According to the businessman, it is the European Commissioners who are responsible for "the murder of Europe."