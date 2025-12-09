Elon Musk: EC should be disbanded in favor of elected body

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/73078359-a8dd-48f1-ab78-196a6cc9090d/conversions/1fa4418b-60c7-4c86-a5fa-50f31c91283b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/73078359-a8dd-48f1-ab78-196a6cc9090d/conversions/1fa4418b-60c7-4c86-a5fa-50f31c91283b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/73078359-a8dd-48f1-ab78-196a6cc9090d/conversions/1fa4418b-60c7-4c86-a5fa-50f31c91283b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/73078359-a8dd-48f1-ab78-196a6cc9090d/conversions/1fa4418b-60c7-4c86-a5fa-50f31c91283b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

American billionaire Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, called for the dissolution of the European Commission (EC) and its replacement with an elected body. He made the statement on his X social media, BelTA reports.

"The EU Commission should be disbanded in favor of an elected body and the EU President should be directly elected. The current system is rule by bureaucracy, not democracy," the businessman asserted.