The fire at the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant occurred on Tuesday, November 25. According to IAEA regulations, notification of any incident at a nuclear power plant is mandatory. Moreover, neighboring countries must receive all information.

The Belarusian chemical and radiation protection service is already working near the Belarusian-Lithuanian border. Rescuers are ready to assist their Lithuanian colleagues if necessary.

The Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant is located a few kilometers from the border with Belarus. The plant has been out of operation for approximately 15 years, and Lithuanian authorities have not reported on its condition, just as they did not report the emergency that occurred on November 25.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations is constantly monitoring the situation in the Braslav district. Additionally, units and specialists from the ZUBR Special Forces Chemical Radiation Protection Center were dispatched to monitor the background level.

Alexander Klyaus, Deputy Head of the ZUBR Chemical and Radiation Protection Center of the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations:

"We measured the equivalent dose rate of gamma radiation here. We confirmed that the background value for the gamma radiation dose rate was not exceeded. There was no contamination of the territory of the Republic of Belarus."

The fire occurred at the primary processing facility for radioactive waste. IAEA protocols require immediate notification of any incidents at nuclear power plants, including fires. Neighboring countries are required to receive data in accordance with the Conventions on Early Notification and Assistance in the Event of a Nuclear Accident. Neighboring countries must also activate their national radiation monitoring systems.

Alexander Khudoleyev, First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Belarus:

"The Ministry of Emergency Situations has informed the Lithuanian side of its readiness to provide the necessary assistance in eliminating the consequences of the incident. In accordance with the bilateral Belarusian-Lithuanian agreement, it has requested information about the emergency at the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant. This information is necessary to assess the risk of radiation consequences and take comprehensive safety measures. At this time, no response has been received from the Lithuanian side."

As much as Lithuanians love headlines about Belarus, their information space is deathly quiet regarding the emergency at their own nuclear power plant. At one time, Lithuanian authorities were shouting at the top of their lungs about the dangers of building a Belarusian plant. However, European "glasnost" no longer surprises anyone.

Nikita Mendkovich, political scientist, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club (Russia):

"The incident at the Lithuanian nuclear power plant once again demonstrates that Western nuclear technologies, safety systems, and power plant support systems are rapidly deteriorating. This is precisely the reason for the West's aggressive efforts to discredit Russian nuclear projects, including Rosatom's work in other countries, including Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Russia and its allies are currently developing technology at the expense of their citizens' intelligence, scientific tradition, and accumulated technological experience. The West is currently too immersed in solving all its problems through colonial aggression. This explains the increasing frequency of incidents."

Experts agree that the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant could have operated without any problems for at least another five years. Meanwhile, Lithuania's current electricity production is between 30% and 40%. Everything else must be imported.

Alexander Postalovsky, Deputy Director for Research at the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"Unlike Lithuania, Belarus decided to pursue its own energy development path to avoid energy dependence on other countries. Energy security is, to a certain extent, the development of national security. When a country meets the energy needs of its population, the economy develops accordingly. Lithuania simply rejected this legacy, opting instead for the option of joining the European Union."