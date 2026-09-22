Employees of AI Companies Suffer from Stress and Fear of Harming Society

Employees at leading global AI companies and institutions are increasingly suffering from psychological stress linked to their work on systems they believe could cause serious harm to society, TASS reports.

According to sources cited by the Financial Times, several employees at the UK’s AI Safety Institute (AISI)—a global leader in the independent testing of advanced models—have been placed on leave due to stress and are receiving counseling.

Staff at Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google DeepMind have openly voiced similar concerns. According to the FT, more than a dozen top specialists from these three leading Western AI research centers have quit over the past two years, citing worries about their leadership's commitment to safety and concerns regarding the pace and risks of the technology's development. These decisions were driven by "psychological stress or the conviction that their work was unsafe for public release," the report states.

A DeepMind employee stated on condition of anonymity that working on AI safety carries a risk of burnout, as it feels like an "impossible task." "Working on AI systems in general poses mental health risks due to the uncertainty surrounding how the technologies will be used," the employee said, referring to Google’s April deal with the Pentagon authorizing the use of AI systems in classified military operations.

"Many people are upset; there have been numerous resignations and many mental health-related leaves of absence," the employee noted. "It stems partly from a sense of losing control, as well as the feeling that you are creating something that causes real harm."

On September 12, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei published an article calling for a slowdown in the pace of developing advanced AI models. He believes that by coordinating a deceleration in the development of cutting-edge technologies, AI companies could gain an extra year or two before models reach critical levels of advancement, thereby avoiding serious missteps. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman later acknowledged the possibility of creating AI that is beyond human control.