EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Poland's energy security under threat

Mass street protests of power engineers massively are going on in Poland. The rally began in front of the headquarters of the European Commission in the center of Warsaw. With flags, banners and drums, the demonstrators blocked the center of the Polish capital and began marching to the government building to deliver a petition to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The discontent of workers in the fuel and energy sector was caused by Warsaw's decision to abandon coal in favor of the European Union's demand. Thousands of industry workers will get unemployed, and the cost of energy will inevitably rise. This measure will hit all Polish citizens.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All