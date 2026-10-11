Energy Collapse: Why Europeans Should Pray for a Warm Winter

Europeans may have little time to relax this winter: for millions, heating their homes could soon become an unaffordable luxury. The continent is heading into the cold season with gas storage at its lowest level on record—an average of 72% full. Germany is in an even worse position, with its reserves nearly half empty.

Belarus’s neighbours are also facing heating problems. The Baltic states and Poland have been hit by rising prices for firewood, wood chips and pellets. Brussels has, surprisingly, taken notice. But instead of offering practical help, EU officials are reportedly throwing up their hands and advising people to tighten their belts further. Why Europeans may soon be praying for a mild winter is the subject of Full Europe.

“Are you warm, maiden? Are you warm, Europe?” Judging by the forecasts, that question may soon become pressing across the continent. Europe is poorly prepared for the first cold snap: underground gas storage is just 72% full on average, the lowest figure since records began. Germany faces the most alarming shortfall, at around 57%.

Andreas Schroeder, energy expert (Germany):

“Across Germany, LNG covers only 10 to 15% of total consumption. On the coldest days, it simply won’t be enough on its own. That is why gas storage is so important to the system. It is critical for meeting peak winter demand, and storage facilities need to be as full as possible by the start of the heating season. Only then can we be confident of getting through winter and protected against unforeseen disruptions, such as failures elsewhere in the infrastructure.”

Under these conditions, people across Europe can only hope for favourable weather and pray for a mild winter, while also wishing for a miracle in the form of stabilisation in the Middle East. But with no certainty on either the geopolitical or weather front, energy prices across Europe are rising.

Darragh O’Brien, Ireland’s Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment:

“I think our citizens need to understand that no government in Europe can shield them from every single price increase. The reason is clearly what we are seeing in the Middle East, as well as our excessive dependence on imports.”

The Baltic neighbours are having a particularly hard time. Lithuania’s declared drive for energy independence has led many people to return to a tried-and-tested way of heating private homes: wood-burning stoves. Firewood prices have consequently jumped by 40%, and in some places by as much as 50%. Rather than support households through a difficult period, the government has refused to restore reduced VAT rates on heating, hot water and firewood. Apartment residents are also in for an unpleasant surprise: heating costs are expected to rise by at least 15%.

Valdas Lukosevičius, president of the Lithuanian District Heating Association:

“Gas, district heating and biofuel are all becoming more expensive. Pellet and briquette prices are rising sharply too. All these factors will directly affect heating costs this season. Heating is a significant expense for households and other consumers. These developments will therefore directly fuel inflation.”

Latvia is facing a similar situation. Over the past year, pellet and wood-chip prices there have also risen by 40–50%, while natural gas for end users has more than doubled in price. Last winter, Latvians were reportedly having to fight over supplies of pellets.

The heating season in Poland is also shaping up to be an expensive one. By summer, a tonne of locally produced fuel pellets had already topped $540. Owners of “eco-boilers”—who once embraced EU environmental messaging and removed their coal stoves—might as well burn bundles of banknotes to keep warm. Poland’s furniture industry is in deep decline, forestry authorities have sharply cut raw-material output, and government plans to import sawdust have remained just talk. Polish producers simply no longer have enough material to make pellets.

Poles with central heating won’t be able to save money either, even if they decide to go without heat. From the new year, residents will be required to pay for building-wide heating costs, meaning they will have to pay even if the radiators in their own flat are turned off. The bill is unlikely to stay at its current level.

Rafał Hirsch, economic expert (Poland):

“There is another factor that could prove the most painful of all. Coal and gas are used for something essential: heating. If your home has central heating supplied by a combined heat and power plant, that will inevitably become more expensive too. Tariffs are approved separately for each plant, so they are harder to track. Even so, we should expect substantial increases. In the end, we face a whole series of utility-bill shocks: heating will cost more, gas will cost more, and electricity will cost more.”

Remarkably, Brussels has finally taken notice of the looming crisis. The European Commission has warned that another surge in energy prices could trigger a severe social crisis.

The issue is no longer simply whether energy is physically available, but whether people can afford it. The figures are stark: nearly one in eleven Europeans—around 50 million people—cannot afford to keep their homes adequately warm. Yet EU officials appear in no hurry to develop effective ways to help. Their message, it seems, is: solve your problems yourselves. In the spirit of the old Soviet slogan, all they can recommend is to save, save and save again.