Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Found Dead in France

Former model recruiter Daniel Siad has been found dead in France, BelTA reports, citing the BFMTV website.

According to the report, French model scout Daniel Siad was found dead in his home in Colombes (Hauts-de-Seine region).

Siad was suspected of close ties to Jeffrey Epstein, specifically of referring young women to the notorious American financier. His name appeared 2,090 times in Epstein documents released by the US Department of Justice.

The cause of death of 69-year-old Daniel Siad is still unknown. Authorities have launched an investigation. Le Parisien reports that he died of cardiac arrest.

Five women previously filed complaints against Daniel Siad, accusing him of, among other things, sexual assault. He has denied the allegations.