Erdogan: Prospects of Turkey's Membership in SCO Doesn't Mean Rejection of the West

Following his participation in the SCO Plus summit in Bishkek, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that the country could potentially join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), but that membership does not mean abandoning relations with the West, TASS reported.

Turkey is a dialogue partner in the SCO. "We have the potential to take relations with the SCO to a new level in the coming period. I would especially like to emphasize that Turkey's prospect of membership in this organization does not mean a break with any bloc or a rejection of relations with the West," TRT Haber quoted Erdogan as saying.

He stated that Turkey's participation in the SCO Plus summit in Bishkek confirmed its commitment to diversifying its economic, political, and strategic opportunities. "Turkey maintains bilateral trade and economic relations with SCO member countries. It is now clear to everyone that Turkey possesses enormous trade and economic opportunities across a vast territory stretching from China to Central Asia and from Russia to South Asia. In recent years, our relations with the organization have achieved significant progress, reflecting our multifaceted foreign policy approach. Turkey is a country capable of developing balanced relations with both the West and the East, and, accordingly, deepening its ties. This approach strengthens Turkey's commitment to finding solutions to global problems through cooperation and effective multilateral engagement," Erdoğan noted.