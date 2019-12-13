Erdogan: Turkey's roads with European Union may part

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a statement that the roads of Turkey and the European Union may part, writes RIA Novosti.

Erdogan previously said that the West has not kept the word given to Turkey for 50 years, slowing down the process of the country's accession to the EU.

"If you want to know my assessment very clearly, the European Union is seeking to get separate from Turkey. In this period when the European Union is taking steps to separate from Turkey, we are making our assessments in light of these developments, and after these assessments, if necessary, our roads with the European Union may part," Erdogan told a news conference at the airport in Istanbul before flying to the United States for the UN General Assembly.