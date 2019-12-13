3.42 RUB
Erdogan: EU calculating how to remove Hungary from presidency
How to remove Hungary from the presidency, the EU is calculating. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to him, Prime Minister Viktor Orban is under increased attack in the West because of his plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. And the concrete reason was his recent visits to Beijing and Moscow. The strength now lies in patience. Erdogan expressed hope that “thanks to patience we will do together everything necessary when the time comes”.
The Hungarian presidency of the Council of the EU started on July 1 and will last until the end of the year.
