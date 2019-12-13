Plans to deploy tactical weapons in our country caused a storm of indignation in the West. The European Union is already ready to introduce new sanctions. "The deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus will mean escalation and a threat to European security," Josep Borrel said. Paradoxically, he does not consider the presence of the American nuclear arsenal in Europe an escalation. The German Foreign Ministry called Putin's statement "another attempt at nuclear intimidation. German newspaper Welt reported about it, forgetting to mention the problem of storing American nuclear arms in Germany.



The French Foreign Ministry urged Moscow to reconsider the decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. According to the ministry, "the agreement is an additional element of the erosion of the international architecture of arms control and strategic stability in Europe.

And Bulgaria's vice president called for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia," local radio reported. According to her, the situation in the Ukrainian conflict is becoming increasingly dangerous and frightening, and an increase in armaments in all countries could lead to unpredictable consequences and threaten a serious war

The United States, on the other hand, is keeping cool. The Pentagon said there is no reason to change the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces as it sees no sign that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons," Reuters quoted the U.S. military as saying.