EU may start training AFU in territory of Ukraine

Kiev has asked partners from the European Union to start training soldiers on the territory of Ukraine, Politico reports.

This approach would allegedly be faster, simpler and logistically more economical. But, as the publication notes, not everyone shares Kiev's point of view. Germany, for example, fears that this will only worsen geopolitical tensions with Russia, because such actions could look like a provocation and jeopardize the lives of Western instructors.

So far, the training of the AFU in the territory of the EU has taken place mainly in Poland and Germany. By the end of the summer, about 60,000 Ukrainians had completed the courses.

