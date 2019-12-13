EU suspends visa facilitation agreement with Russia

EU countries reached an agreement on complete rejection of simplified visa regime with Russia. The European Commission has been assigned to prepare recommendations on what to do with already issued entry permits. This was announced by Josep Borrel. According to him, the number of Schengen visas issued to Russians will be significantly reduced. For the time being, the Russians can still apply for the short term visas to EU but they will have to collect more documents. In addition, now the visa fee will be increased from 35 to 80 euros.