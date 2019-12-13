The West has once again decided to solve its problems at someone else's expense. The European Union in the coming days plans to legalize the use of interest from frozen assets of Russia.

The funds are planned to be directed to support the Kiev regime. This was announced by the head of the European Commission. Earlier Ursula von der Leyen has already told about the intention of the West to use Russian assets for the production of weapons for the AFU. And the day before, the USA transferred almost 500,000 dollars to Estonia from "confiscated Russian funds" to help Ukraine, which is the first case of its kind.