3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EU imposes duties on eggs and oats from Ukraine
In the next two weeks, duties on imports to the EU of Ukrainian eggs and oats will be introduced. In addition, the supply of products will be subject to quotas.
The decision was a reaction of European authorities to the wave of peasant protests in the Old World over the past year. Farmers from Poland to Portugal are extremely dissatisfied with Ukrainian food dumping: for example, supplies of cheap and low-quality chicken have practically ruined European producers, as every fourth bird in EU stores is now of Ukrainian origin. Following the duties on oats and eggs, Brussels may impose burdens on imports of other goods from this country.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All