In the next two weeks, duties on imports to the EU of Ukrainian eggs and oats will be introduced. In addition, the supply of products will be subject to quotas.

The decision was a reaction of European authorities to the wave of peasant protests in the Old World over the past year. Farmers from Poland to Portugal are extremely dissatisfied with Ukrainian food dumping: for example, supplies of cheap and low-quality chicken have practically ruined European producers, as every fourth bird in EU stores is now of Ukrainian origin. Following the duties on oats and eggs, Brussels may impose burdens on imports of other goods from this country.