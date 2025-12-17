Escalating Tensions: Trump Declares Naval Blockade of Venezuela Against Sanctioned Tankers

US President Donald Trump has declared a naval blockade of Venezuela against sanctioned tankers. The American leader accused the Bolivarian Republic of stealing American property, as well as terrorism, drug trafficking, human smuggling, and murder.

The US military will now be required to detain any oil tanker traveling to or leaving Venezuelan ports.

Trump also recalled that the US has designated Maduro and his entourage a "foreign terrorist organization." The Venezuelan government rejected the American's claims to its natural resources and said it would bring the matter to the UN. Nicolás Maduro called on workers in the oil, gas, and maritime industries to organize worldwide protests against US "piracy."