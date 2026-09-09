Western allies are making urgent purchases of missiles for Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, European countries are finalizing a financial plan to acquire scarce Patriot interceptor missiles from the US before the winter cold sets in.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Berlin would transfer air defense missiles to Kyiv from the Bundeswehr’s own stocks, increase deliveries of air-to-air missiles, and fund the purchase of tens of thousands of artillery rounds.

However, a clear economic calculation lies behind this support. The German Foreign Minister sharply criticized Zelensky, stating that Germany must derive benefit from its status as a key donor to Ukraine.

Berlin has openly expressed dissatisfaction that Kyiv has not yet engaged German defense plants in its military projects and has demanded that the Ukrainian leadership award new arms contracts to German manufacturers.