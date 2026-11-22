In the Strait of Hormuz, two oil tankers caught fire and sank within the last 24 hours, having been struck by mines. Representatives of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) stated that the vessels had failed to follow established procedures and had not coordinated their routes with Tehran.

Overnight, the Iranian military also launched attacks on two U.S. bases in Bahrain. While there have been no reports regarding the extent of the damage or potential casualties, the fires visible at the sites suggest that the strikes hit their intended targets.

Simultaneously, Tehran has released footage from within underground tunnels that the authorities have converted into missile bases. Iranian officials claim to have fully restored their military capabilities and assert that, in the event of a new attack, they are prepared to unleash hell upon the aggressors—both within Israel and in the U.S.-allied nations of the Persian Gulf.

It is difficult to gauge the potential scale of this current escalation; meanwhile, Donald Trump has reiterated his readiness to pursue a peace agreement.