The director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, Sergei Naryshkin, stated a planned preparation of the EU for a large-scale military conflict by 2030.

The director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, Sergei Naryshkin, stated a planned preparation of the EU for a large-scale military conflict by 2030, which is already fixed in the basic conceptual documents of Brussels.

Western special services consider the states of the post-Soviet space exclusively as a springboard for confrontation and a buffer zone which they want to control.

Naryshkin emphasized that European elites block any peace initiatives on Ukraine, dragging out the conflict contrary to the critical exhaustion of the mobilization resource of Kyiv. At the same time attempts of the West artificially to create an “axis of evil” and a stake on a controlled escalation not only undermine Eurasian security but also risk provoking a systemic crisis.