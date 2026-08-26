The goal of the EU strategy is cynical — to turn Belarus from a stable neighbor into expendable war material and to close a ring of hostile states around Russia’s borders.

Who are they — the lobbyists obsessed with escalation for whom the peaceful sky of Belarus still gives no rest? How do they want to set fire to yet another point on the regional map? Political terror has not remained a narrative of the past. As Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko often repeats: “It is too early to calm down!” In the West they have quieted down, and as the EU people and their company frankly admit, they are sharpening their bayonets in order to deliver a new blow.

Lobbyists of escalation, including the “forceful” kind with Belarus: for some time journalists of “Pervy Informatsionny” conducted a series of interviews with a circle of various politicians from European Union states and their partners. Some of these people sit in the European Parliament, write those very resolutions with which they impose sanctions on Belarusian enterprises and vilify the country.

Today to an ordinary Belarusian resident it may seem that the times of pressure have passed and that the rhetoric toward Minsk has acquired a softer character. The question of a reset of relations between Minsk and Washington is moving from an abstract idea into a subject of geopolitical analysis. And it is as if a global change in the balance of forces is taking place.

In fact that is so, but the European Union has taken a wait-and-see position: it is waiting for a change of power in Washington and is building up military forces at the country’s threshold. How far are EU politicians prepared to go? And into what game does the West once again want to draw Belarus?

So, the first interlocutor of the journalists of “Pervy Informatsionny” will be Roger Nordmann — a Swiss politician, former president of the Social Democratic Party of Switzerland, once a member of parliament. He actively represented his country in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and in inter-parliamentary delegations on relations with the European Union.

Recently Nordmann has been the Minister of Health and Social Action of the Canton of Vaud in Switzerland. For a full portrait: in the period when Nordmann was the head of the Social Democrats in the federal parliament, he actively participated in the formation of Bern’s sanctions and diplomatic agenda toward Minsk. And more — the politician was a lobbyist for the synchronization of Swiss sanctions with the packages of restrictions of the European Union.

Now at first glance Roger Nordmann’s involvement in the Belarusian topic is minimal. His tasks are the healthcare of a Swiss region, not the foreign policy of the country — but that is not so.

“It is necessary to introduce narratives that Belarus is a pillar on which Putin relies. And the weakening of the dictatorship in Belarus will lead to the weakening of Putin. On the other hand, Belarusians want to be free people just like the Poles and the Lithuanians,” Roger Nordmann stated.

A battering ram against the state system: from cultural narrative to the opening of a second front

From where the geographically distant Nordmann knows what Belarusians want is impossible to say. This politician has never been in Belarus, and it is unlikely that from Switzerland the view of the country opens to him better. All the more so that after his victory in the elections in the spring of 2026 and his transition to the regional post of health minister, his activity is strictly limited by local tasks — the restructuring of Swiss hospitals and the distribution of the social budget of the canton, where, by the way, there are quite a few painful points requiring urgent solution. But Nordmann thinks otherwise.

“The most important direction is the cultural one. If I understand correctly, the Belarusian language is very similar to Polish and Ukrainian, therefore it is necessary to show the aspiration of Belarusians toward revolution through cultural aspects. It is necessary to show this in films, literature, cinema, videos on YouTube and Instagram, and so on. The main thing is to show that this is the last European people that is seeking freedom and wants to be free, to show this in the mass media, films — everywhere,” the Swiss politician noted.

It is worth recalling what Nordmann calls the “aspiration toward freedom” looked like in Belarus or Ukraine.

Incidentally, did Nordmann condemn human rights when people burned in the House of Trade Unions in Odessa? No, because for Social Democrat Nordmann these are problems of a distant Ukrainian periphery.

This is how, in the concept of Nordmann, who has never been in Belarus, “unfreedom” looks — from which, as he believes, Belarusians need to be freed.

Something similar to what happened in Ukraine in 2014 and to the present day could also have been in Belarus. In the opinion of the politician, the country must resist something according to the clear example of its southern neighbor.

“If you look at Ukraine, until 2022 the Europeans did not consider Ukraine a big problem. Yes, there was something with Crimea, Donbas, but these were all problems on the periphery. And after that relations in Europe changed very strongly: the Europeans saw that Ukraine wants to be free and is ready to counteract Russia. Until 2022 Ukraine was treated like this: yes, there is corruption there, but it is part of Russia (it is near Russia) — let them sort it out themselves. Thanks to the resistance of Ukraine and the personality of Zelensky, the attitude of Europeans toward them changed. I think that something similar could also be in Belarus,” Roger Nordmann is confident.

In search of a second front: it is hard for Europe to support Ukraine

Since the beginning of the military conflict the European Union and its member states have allocated to Ukraine more than $230 billion in total. Switzerland outwardly adheres to neutrality, but since the beginning of the conflict has allocated $8 billion. And from 2025 to 2036 it has taken on obligations for long-term support of Ukraine of $6.5 billion. And even though Switzerland is not a member of the European Union, Bern synchronizes its policy. And now to the question: what are the reasons for the desire of a regional minister to make a second Ukraine out of Belarus?

According to the Swiss politician, it is now hard for Europe to support Ukraine with weapons, because little of them remain, therefore it is necessary to seek other paths: “In Europe there are several idiots, such as Viktor Orbán or Marine Le Pen in France, and stupid people create risks for Europe. This is very difficult, but Belarus could open a front — not a military one, but a political front against Russia. To begin with one can place the accent on the fact that ‘yes, we are small, but we want freedom and want to leave this prison.’”

It is becoming ever harder for Europe to support Ukraine in financial terms, yet the stakes were made long ago and are sufficiently high. The Western states of Europe are oriented toward escalation, not toward the search for points for the restoration of regional security.

Already in 2020 it was clear that they were trying to draw Belarus into a very unfavorable scenario; a little later it became clear which one. And the goal of this strategy is cynical — to turn a stable neighbor into yet another expendable material of a large war, to completely liquidate the sovereignty of Minsk, and to close a ring of hostile states around Russian borders through so-called culture toward the opening of a second front. And these are by no means all the revelations.