"The Ukrainian conflict was originally just a business program for the West's big military industry. This was initially clear if you look at the first aid packages, when the European Union immediately issued the first ever compensation money from its budget to member states that had sent weapons to Ukraine (the money was to be used to buy new modern weapons). The Ukrainian conflict is, first and foremost, a business for the arms industry. There is nothing to argue about. What this means for the Ukrainian conflict if the arsenal warehouses in Europe are empty is another matter, but that these are simply golden times for this industry . Aid to Ukraine is dwindling because the arsenals are empty, the industry can't keep up with producing weapons as fast as Ukraine is expending them.