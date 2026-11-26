Officials in the Baltic States acknowledge that new anti-Russian restrictive measures will entail enormous losses, yet they have no intention of abandoning them. Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal has admitted that closing the country’s eastern border could result in annual losses of 600,000 euros—a closure currently scheduled for December 1.

Meanwhile, in Riga, it has been estimated that halting the transit of grain from Russia would mean a loss of 2 billion euros; nevertheless, Latvian authorities are seriously considering such a ban.

At the same time, the head of Lithuania’s border guard service Donatas Škarnulis has stated that his country currently sees no reason to close its border crossing points with Russia —a response to calls from local politicians to implement such a restriction, following Estonia’s lead.