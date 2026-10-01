Estonia Bans Transit of Russian and Belarusian Grain through Its Ports

On October 1, the Estonian government decided to ban the transit of Russian and Belarusian grain through its ports, BelTA reports.

According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, the country's position was already known. "Back in September, we stated that there was no point in planning the transport of Russian grain through Estonia. We are working with Latvia and Lithuania to ensure that Russian grain does not transit through Baltic ports," he said.

Estonian media reports note that the transit of Russian grain through Estonia was virtually non-existent even before this decision was made.

Meanwhile, cargo turnover at Estonian ports fell by 8.6% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Total cargo handling volume amounted to 4.8 million tons, a decrease of 0.4 million tons from the first quarter of 2025. This decline in cargo turnover continues a trend seen in recent years; Estonian ports are cutting staff and incurring losses.