Estonia Passes Law Mandating Break with Russian Orthodox Church

The Riigikogu (Parliament) of Estonia has passed a government-initiated law amending the law on churches and congregations, which requires the Estonian Orthodox Christian Church to sever ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, as reported by Estonian media. This was noted by BELTA.

The law received support from 60 deputies, while 13 voted against it, according to the press service of the Riigikogu. A total of 89 deputies were present, with 16 choosing not to vote.

Estonian Minister of the Interior Igor Taro stated that the bill clarifies the regulations governing religious organizations and restricts their economic relations with any religious structures linked to countries that Estonia considers hostile.

Churches, congregations, and monasteries will be granted a two-month transitional period to align their statutes and operational principles with the new law.