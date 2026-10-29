Estonia to Deploy around 150 Bunkers on Border with Russia

Estonia will deploy approximately 150 bunkers on the border with Russia in Ida-Virumaa County, BelTA reports.

According to Defense Minister Martin Herem, the bunkers will be deployed as part of the creation of the Baltic Defense Line. One hundred bunkers will be located on state-owned land and another 50 on municipal or private land.

It was previously reported that Estonia intends to purchase hundreds of bunkers for installation on the eastern border.