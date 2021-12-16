3.67 BYN
Estonia plans to substitute fuel pellets from Belarus with Russian wood chips
Estonia announced a tender aimed at replacing supplies of fuel pellets from Belarus with Russian wood chips. The point of this maneuver is to be prepared for the total anti-Belarusian sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States. The problem is that fuel chips are also traded on the stock exchange and have doubled in price there: accordingly, one has to pay a lot more just to maintain the same supply volumes. In addition, by reducing dependence on Belarus, Estonia is increasing its dependence on Russia: for many decades official Tallinn has been declaring a totally opposite strategy.
The Estonian economy also suffered from ecological fundamentalism. Until recently, Estonia met a large part of its energy needs with oil shale. Now this industry has been killed in fulfillment of the European Commission's requirements.