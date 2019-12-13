Transit of Belarusianoilproducts: Estoniasetsrecords

The anti-Belarusian rhetoric of the European Union, as it turns out, is not so principled when it comes to economic benefits. For example, Estonia, which counts itself among the active fighters against the so-called "Belarusian regime", sharply increased the volumes of Belarusian transit. Local mass media do not hide the fact that this year Belarusian oil and oil products alone were transported for more than half a billion dollars. The trade and economic cooperation was not so intensive even in the most prosperous times, though the import of our oil products to Europe was restricted in June by one of the packages of anti-Belarusian sanctions.