It's a big loss for Hungary - Orban on Fico assassination attempt

In an interview with journalists, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico is still "on the verge of life and death". At the same time, he noted that they have similar views on many international issues, including Ukraine. The politician also recalled the upcoming European elections, which will decide not only the issue of members of the European Parliament, but also together with the elections in the United States may determine the course of war and peace in Europe.

Viktor Orban:

“He is fighting for his life. Robert Fico is between life and death at the moment. If we can go beyond that and look at this situation from a political point of view, it's a great loss for Hungary. Because even if he recovers, the prime minister will not be able to work for a few months, and just in the most important months when we are facing elections in Europe.”