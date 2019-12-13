3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
It was a chimney, not a missile - France 2 admitted a mistake in its plot
The French TV channel France-2 admitted its mistake in the video related to the Ukrainian conflict.
In the report, the journalists were telling that the Russian troops allegedly carried out regular shelling of peaceful facilities. A picture of a missile stuck in the roof of an apartment building was cited as evidence, but in fact, was an ordinary pipe.
In the comments, the outraged viewers pointed out to the forgery: the channel apologized. The truth did not get on the air: as the journalistic ethics requires. And far fewer viewers will see the refutation of a blatant fake on Twitter.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All